XENIA — Donald A. Michael, age 92, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born at home on September 11, 1926 in Bellbrook, Ohio the son of Ethel (White) and Albert Otto Michael.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years: Dolores M. (Duncan) Michael; daughter-in-law: Betty Stemmer; and 3 brothers: Lewis, John and Charles Michael.

He is survived by his sons: Darryl Michael (Marla); Daniel Michael and Dennis Michael; grandchildren: Jennifer (Kevin) Swanson; Mandy Michael; Demi (Justin) Fischesser and Dane (Lia) Michael; great grandchildren: Izzy Swanson and Lily Swanson; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

He proudly served in the US Army during WWII. Donald retired from General Electric-Elano in 1988 and flew to Hawaii as a retirement gift. He was a bit more adventurous in his older years, and at the age of 85, he proudly and successfully flew a glider airplane. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds. He liked to play cards, solve crossword puzzles and work jigsaw puzzles. Donald was a good neighbor and friend, always willing to lend a hand.

Services will be held 1 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Interment to follow in Middle Run Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaugh funeral home.com.