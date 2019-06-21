JAMESTOWN — Donald (Donnie) E. Kirk passed away Tuesday evening June 18th, 2019. He was born February 8th, 1954 in Jamestown, Ohio. He was a lifelong Greene County resident growing up in Beavercreek and spending his adulthood in Jamestown. Upon graduation from Beavercreek High School in 1972, he attended Wright State University where he graduated with a BS in Business. After college he joined his father and brother on the family farming operation. Through the years, Donnie was actively involved with the Greene Co. Pork Producers, Greene Co. 4-H Committee, 4-H Beef Committee, and served as a 4-H club advisor. He was also a member of the Jamestown Presbyterian Church. In his free time, Donnie enjoyed watching OSU Men's Basketball and attending the Greene County Fair to see family and friends showcase their projects. Most of all, Donnie had a passion for farming, which spanned over 45 years.

Donnie was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Betty (Wolary) Kirk. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cheryl (Darding) Kirk. Sons: Daniel (Melissa) Kirk and Brian Kirk. Granddaughter: Macy Kirk. Brother: Roger (Jenny) Kirk. Nephews: Matt Kirk and Rob (Melissa) Kirk. Great Nephews: Nathan, Noah, and Mason Kirk. Great Niece: MacKenzie Kirk.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 24th at the Jamestown Church of Christ (152 W. Washington St.) from 5pm-7pm. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 25th at 10 am at the church, with The Reverend Mike Helling officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jamestown Families Cancer Care, P.O. Box 35 Jamestown, Ohio 45335, which is an organization that Donnie supported over the years.

The Powers-Kell Funeral Home of Jamestown, Ohio is serving the family.

