XENIA — Donald Pete Allex, 82, of Xenia, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 23, 1937, in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of Pete and Herma Pierce Allex. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia, and retired as the owner of Don's Plumbing. He is survived by his wife, Judy (Barnett) Allex, whom he married, November 25, 1966, children, Pam (Bill) Hall, Donald (Sandy) Allex, all of Florida, Tami (Jose) Uribe, Georgia, Melissa (Greg) Sanders, Xenia, Nicki (David) Walton, Xenia, Shawn (Jenny) Allex, Candice (Brian) Purdin, all of Cedarville, grandchildren, Megan (Tyler) Schaeper, Grace (Kramer) Sell, Allex Sanders, Katelyn (John) Stout, Joe (Anna-Marie) Walton, Shawn Allex, II (Caroline), Samuel Allex, Ryan Allex, Tiffany Hall, Shane Allex, Chris Allex, Donald Allex, Amanda Allex, Adam (Samantha) Callahan, Alex Callahan; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Olivia, Jackson, Jeffrey, Austin, Ambria, Kera, Cameran, Julie, Skyler, Brayden, Matthew, Austin, Abbey, and Aiden, and great-great- grandchild, Bryleigh, a sister, Wanda (John) McCoy, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Tanner Hall, by two sisters, Stella Benick and Barbara Foster, and by a brother, Robert "Buddy" Allex. Don loved UK basketball, golf, and working. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Friday, September 20, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia, with Rev. Mark Atherton officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-9pm Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Xenia First Church of the Nazarene in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.