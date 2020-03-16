Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Wisecup. View Sign Service Information Burcham Tobias Funeral Home 119 East Main Street Fairborn , OH 45324 (937)-878-0711 Send Flowers Obituary

XENIA — Donald R. Wisecup, age 94, of Xenia, formerly of Hillsboro, drifted away peacefully in his sleep to be with the Lord and the Love of His Life, Helen on Thursday March 12, 2020 at his home. He was born November 27, 1925 in Hillsboro the son of the late Vernon Leslie and Hallie J. (Wright) Wisecup. Don worked for U.S. Steel from 1975 until he retired in 2004. He was a member of the Mary Help of Christians Parish in Fairborn. Don helped start and Coached the Little League Programs, the Pee Wee Jets Football Programs and the Babe Ruth Baseball Programs all in Fairborn. He served as the president, manager and secretary of those programs. He also served as a past president for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 397 and is a Life Member. Donald is survived by eight children, Patrick (Mary) Wisecup of Tipp City, Michael (Annette) Wisecup of Dallas, TX, Timothy (Rita) Wisecup of Fairborn, Stephen Wisecup of Dayton, Daniel (Darla) Wisecup of Xenia, Richard (Marie) Wisecup of Fairborn, Angela (Michael) Monahan of Cocoa, FL, Donnie Wisecup of New Carlisle and a host of beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and his Beloved Dear Best Friend Larry Beasley of Bangs, TX. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the Love of his Life, his wife, Helen Delores (Pfeffer) Wisecup in 1969; two grandchildren, Dawn Michelle Wisecup and Andrew Wisecup; four siblings, Willard Wisecup, Mary Ann Hawk, Paul Wisecup and Ruby Baldwin. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday March 20, 2020 at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday March 21, 2020 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Mike Paraniuk at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday March 21st at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greene County Animal Care and Control, 641 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Xenia, Ohio 45385. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fairborn Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close