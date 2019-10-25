FAIRBORN — Donna J. Smith, age 89 of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019. She was born February 14, 1930 in Washington Court House, the daughter of the late Loren and Geraldine (Menshall) Yoho. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean Smith; and a brother, Loren Yoho. Donna is survived by her son, Devin Smith; daughter, Denise Johnson; two grandchildren, Renette Miller, James Dean Johnson; as well as extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.