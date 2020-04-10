Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Jean (Lieurance) Heinz. View Sign Service Information McColaugh Funeral Home 826 North Detroit Street Xenia , OH 45385 (937)-372-1102 Send Flowers Obituary

XENIA — Donna Jean (Lieurance) Heinz, age 84, a lifelong resident of Xenia, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020, a week shy of her birthday. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold C. Lieurance and Dorothy Puryear Lieurance; two brothers: Harold "Buddy" Lieurance and Davey Lieurance: two sisters: Arlene Doster and Deanna Dodge; a granddaughter: Jody L. Sanders and a great grandson: Levi Jones. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Jay W. Heinz. She is survived by her children: James Dennis (Monica) Sanders, Deneese (Rod) Hilderbrandt, Jesse (Joyce) Sanders and Joe (Kim) Sanders, as well as her step-children: Vicki Hilderbrand, Cindy (David) Fisher, Debra (R.B.) Jones and Chris (Susan) Heinz. She is also survived by her sister: Cheryl (Phil) Harris and brother: Darrell Lieurance. Being affectionately known as "Granny" or "Grandma Donna," she leaves behind 19 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She, as well, leaves many, many friends and camping buddies behind. Following her graduation from Central High School in Xenia in 1953, Donna began her career in the legal field by working for attorney Robert C. Brewer from 1953-1967. While working in the law office, in March and April of each year, she was busy doing taxes for Xenia residents. From there she became employed as the Clerk of Courts for the Second District Court of Greene County, under Judge Raymond C. Hieber, from 1967-1977. In 1977, the Second District Court and the Xenia Municipal Court merged, thus making her the Clerk of Courts for Xenia Municipal Court, under Judge Raymond C. Hieber from 1978-1995. In 1995, she retired from the Xenia Municipal Court. While in school, she was a member of the National Honor's Society. During her career in the legal field, she was one of the founding members of the Greene County Association of Legal Secretaries, and was awarded "Secretary of the Year" by the Greene County Bar Association. She was also a member of the Xenia Chapter of American Business Women, being awarded "Woman of the Year" in 1993; a past member of the Kentucky Colonels, as well as a member of the Tecumseh 39'ers Good Sam Camping Club. She and her late husband, Jay, traveled by camper all over the United States visiting all 50 states, including Hawaii, just not by camper. They did, however, travel with good friends to Alaska by camper. Her joy and passion was camping and her favorite spot was a campground near the ocean in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Another joy of hers was the simple act of getting her hair done every Friday, by Patti Rettig who had been her beautician for the last 29 years. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19, she would have had this recited at her funeral by her eldest son, James Dennis Sanders: "To Those I Love and Those Who Love Me: When I am gone, release me, let me go. I have so many things to see and do. You mustn't tie yourself to me with tears. Be happy that we had so many years. I gave you my love. You can only guess how much you gave to me in happiness. I thank you for the love you each have shown, but now it's time I traveled alone. So grieve a while for me, if grieve you must. Then, let your grief be comforted by trust. It's only for a while that we must part, so bless the memories within your heart. I won't' be far away, for life goes on. So, if you need me, call and I will come. Though you can't see or touch me, I'll be near and if you listen with your heart, you will hear all of my love around you soft and clear. And then, when you must come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and "Welcome Home." (Author unknown) So as her and her beloved husband's headstone reads: "On The Road Again." In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Honor Flight Dayton, Inc., 200 Canary Ct. Enon, OH 45323. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

