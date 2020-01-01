XENIA — Donna Lee Liming, age 86, of Xenia, went home to be with the Lord, the morning of Monday, December 30, 2019. Born on February 11, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Lote and Hazel M. Parkison Gilmore. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Liming. The two were married in 1954. Donna was a 1951 Washington Court House High School graduate. She was retired from Greene Co. Donna was a member of the Eastern Star and Grace Chapel Church of Christ in Xenia. Donna leaves behind one son: Donald (Peggy) Liming of Xenia. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren: Tracy, Luke, Michelle, Jamie, Donald 2nd, and James; nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; siblings: Mary Donohoe of New Holland, Thomas (Betty) Gilmore of Circleville, Dale (Phyllis) Gilmore of Washington C.H. and Danny (Sue) Gilmore of Reynoldsburg; a daughter in law Susan Edwards Liming and a special life long friend, Mildred Smith of Washington C.H. along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her husband, Donna was preceded in death by three sons: Martin Liming and Frank Liming Jr. and Matthew Liming, and grandchildren: Martin Dale and Joshua Liming; and siblings: Norma Pierson, Emma Patterson, Kenton Gilmore, James Gilmore and Wilma Bishop. Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Monday January 6, 2020 from 11:00am - 12 Noon when the service will begin. Burial to follow at Bush Cemetery, Washington Court House. For online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com.