Doris J. Gorman
SABINA — Doris J. Gorman, age 81, of Sabina, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Autumn Years Nursing Center. She was born April 3, 1939 in Dayton, the daughter of Ralph and Leota (Shaw) Gorman. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son: Leonard "Lenny" Gorman; and siblings: Judith, Jeannie, Betty Lou, Ruth, Buddy and Bob; nephews: Clay (Renee) Phillips and Chris Carroll. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Terry and Terri Gorman of Xenia; brother-in-law: Don Carroll; 6 grandchildren: Joseph; Christopher; Danielle; Victoria; Ashley and Tyler Gorman; 11 great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews: Lynn Carroll; Pam Carroll; Christine Carroll; Debbie Fletcher; Steve and David Carroll. She had been a Matron at the Childrens Home in Wilmington, OH. Graveside services will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, July 30th at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. (McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.) Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
