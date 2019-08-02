FAIRBORN — Doris N. Caponera, age 90 of Fairborn, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away July 30, 2019 at . She was born April 22, 1929 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Carl and Dina (Vista) Nielsen. Doris enjoyed traveling, knitting, puzzle books and cooking. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; two daughters, Debbie Hernandez, Laura Carder; a son, Wayne Caponera; sisters, Alice, and Jeanine; and brothers, Carl, and John. She is survived by son-in-law, Steven Carder; daughter-in-law, Cecelia Caponera; 9 grandchildren, Joseph Carder, Lisa Carder, Michael Smith, David Smith, Gina Smith, Amanda Czerniak, Giovanni Hernandez, Tony Hernandez, and Vanessa Hernandez; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Benson; as well as many extended family. Private services to be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.