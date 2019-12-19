FAIRBORN — Dorothy F. Nickols, age 86 of Fairborn, passed away Monday December 16, 2019. She was born September 22, 1933 in Zag, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joseph and Hattie (Cox) Carter. Dorothy was a member of Maiden Lane Church of God in Springfield, Ohio; she enjoyed her family and friends and was considered a "Prayer Warrior" by all who knew her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Nickols; sisters, June Hall, Martha Carter; brothers, Charles Carter, Wathan Carter, Johnny Carter. Dorothy is survived by two children, Louise Ray, Jackie (Sharon) Nickols; four grandchildren, Tammy (Parsons) McKee, Teena Spurlock, Michael Norton, Jacob Nickols; six great-grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Sarah, Isaiah, Campbell, Ella, one expected, Esme; one great-great-grandchild, Dominic, one expected, Jakiah; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Friday December 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Mark Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.