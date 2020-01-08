XENIA — Dorothy Joan Hawker, Age 83, of Xenia passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Trinity of Beavercreek. She was born in Carlisle, PA on October 25, 1936, the daughter of Col. Wesley S. and Grace (Myers) Kidd, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son Greg Brumbaugh, her siblings, Norma (Dan) Schiessel, Wesley (Joann) Kidd, Robert (Kim) Kidd, Barbara (Ray) Giordano, and Charles (Sharon) Kidd. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike, sons, Jeff (Debbie) Brumbaugh, Mike Brumbaugh, and Doug (Stacey) Hawker; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Dorothy was retired from both Singer's of Xenia (25 years) and Buckeye Countrymark (15 years). She was a volunteer for Greene Memorial Hospital and the Xenia Food Bank. Above all, she was loving wife, mother, sister, and friend of many, who will always remain in our hearts. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Interment will follow in Valley View Memorial Garden Cemetery on Valley Road in Xenia. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of the service on Friday. If desired, flowers will be graciously accepted (please NO lilies!) or a donation may be made to St. Jude Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.