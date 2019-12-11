XENIA — Dorothy M. Brown, 78 of Xenia, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, December 5th, 2019. She was born May 18th, 1941 in Cedarville, Ohio. She's the daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy (Tracey) Willis. Dorothy was an active and beloved member of Church of God at 760 East 2nd Street.

She was married to her sweetheart Milferd T. Brown Sr. until his passing in 2005. In her loving memory, she leaves to cherish one son, Milferd T. "Bo" Brown Jr. of Oklahoma, and two daughters Crystal M. "Sissy" (Carl) Senegal of Austin, Texas and Trya D. "Pooh" (Scooter), Brown of Xenia, Ohio. Her well-loved sisters, Jeanie Moody of Xenia, Ohio, Lorraine Sue Nelson of Xenia, Ohio, and Vicky L. Willis of Xenia, Ohio. Her six dearly loved grandchildren, Tori C. "T.T." Tambila, Shatora L. "Boo Boo' Brown, Shaleah "Lee Lee" Brown, Tierra S. "Sis" Brown, Tyler J. "Bubs" Brown and Torrin C.B., "Chips" Senegal. As well as a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday, December 13, at the Church of God, 760 East 2nd Street Xenia, 45385. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com