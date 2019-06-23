FAIRBORN — Dorsay M. Hall, age 77 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday June 20, 2019. She was born March 25, 1942 in Knott Co., KY, the daughter of the late Millard and Lettie (Gibson) Hall. Dorsay was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Church and enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her daughter, going to the beach, and spending time with Duke. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Puckett. Survivors include her daughter, Constance "Denise" Hall of Fairborn; four brothers, Don (Cheryl) Hall, Harold (Misty) Hall, Richard (Charlene) Hall, Charlie Hall; two sisters, JoAnn (Harold) Williams, Judy Eldridge; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Bryan Graham officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.