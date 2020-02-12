FAIRBORN — Douglas A. Fannin, Esq., age 63 of Fairborn, passed away Monday February 10, 2020. Doug left this world with a full heart and exactly how he wanted: at home with his wife and Scotties Grace O'Malley and Maggie McPhee by his side. His final days were inundated with housefuls of friends, family, food, reminiscing and laughter.

Born December 23, 1956 to Blaine S. (Sam) Fannin and Connie L. Fannin (nee Oyer). Stepmother and friend Marleen Fannin. Survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen Huelsman. Children Luke (Beth) Fannin, John Christenson (Patty Cornett), Erika Updike (Greg), Andrew Christenson. Six granddaughters that he adored: Madeleine, Gabrielle, Aubrey, Willow, Emilia and Charlotte and grandchild #7 due in May. Sister, Kim Douthit and beloved brother in law and friend Dave Douthit, brother Ron (Connie). Niece Lindsey and nephew Tony. He loved his Scottish Terriers, one of which he gives credit to for recognizing that something wasn't right, resulting in the first appointment with a Neurologist.

Doug had an enormous capacity for friendship, and he considered his friends both old and new to be one of his greatest treasures.

Doug was a native of Fairborn, OH and a 1975 Park Hills graduate. He received his bachelor's degree in History from Ohio University and Juris Doctorate from The University of Dayton School of Law. He was admitted to practice law in the State of Ohio and the United States District Court. Doug was President and Attorney at Fannin Law Office in Fairborn, OH when he retired in March 2018 due to illness. He served the community he loved: Fairborn Rotary and sitting on the boards of Greene Medical Foundation, Greene Co. Airport, Fairborn YMCA and Operation Fairborn Cares. He was a member of American, Ohio, Greene Co. and Dayton Bar Associations.

SPECIAL THANKS to the caregivers from . Their kind souls and impeccable care was a comfort to us. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to to support the work they do. Thank you to Dr. Jonathan Clifford who Doug said was as gifted a listener as he is a Physician. Thank you, Earl.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Fairborn High School Auditorium, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

From Doug: "Lastly, I love God, His Son, my wife, my family, this country and now wish all my friends and family to raise your heads, break a smile and tilt a glass. Bless you all until we meet again. Sláinte."

