XENIA — Douglas A. Salyers, age 54 of Xenia, OH passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 in his wife Tabitha's loving arms at home. He was born on July 26, 1965 in Xenia, Ohio to Raymond and Sharon (Smith) Salyers. Doug married Tabitha Markley on October 18, 2014 in Yellow Springs, OH. Doug loved music, especially blues and rock and roll, and would sing along to every song he could and loved to slow dance and sing to Tabitha. They loved the mountains in Tennessee, where they were able to find their peace and serenity with each other. Halloween and the fall season were the favorite seasons for Doug and Tabitha, decorating their home and their annual Halloween party. He enjoyed smoking meat and entertaining family and friends, and loved his dogs, Aurora (Puppy) and Khaleesi. The farm in Kentucky and his Grandma Garnet were his fondest memories. He was so full of life, patient and loved everyone. Doug's beautiful smile and laugh along with his blue eyes will be dearly missed. He loved his family and friends unconditionally and will be greatly missed by all. Doug worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 20 years where he met his best friend Chris. This job was the foundation of his career, paving the way for the future for his family. The family would like to thank ODOT for the support during this difficult time. Doug is survived by his wife Tabitha; four daughters, Emily (Curtis) Graham, Lauren (Jeremy) Howell, Hayley and Adriana Harr; four grandchildren, Emma, Gabriel, Nicholas, Alahna and a future grandaughter; his parents, Ray and Sharon Salyers; two brothers, Darin and Tracy Salyers and David and Angie Salyers; a sister in law, Tara Markley; and other numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandma, Garnet Salyers; a brother, Daniel Salyers; and grandparents, Allen and Catherine Smith. A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held on his birthday, July 26th, hosted by Marc and Lisa Perkins in Xenia. To leave a memory of Doug or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.