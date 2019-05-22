JAMESTOWN — Douglas Lee Carroll, 77, passed away at his Jamestown, Ohio residence on Saturday May 18, 2019. Lee was born in Clifton, Ohio, to Monford and Dorothy (Eavers) Carroll. He owned his own business and worked as a mechanic. Lee enjoyed tools, woodworking, cars and spending time with his family, mainly his granddaughter, Lauren. He was a former fire-chief in Jamestown and on the Jamestown water board.

Lee is survived by his wife, Beverly Carroll; son, Randy Carroll (Kristan); granddaughter, Lauren Carroll (Bradley); brothers: Dan Carroll, Elmer Carroll; sisters, Ruth Baise, Jane McElhiney, brother-in-law, Jerry Pickens (Vicky).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Monford and Dorothy Carroll; brother, Robert Carroll and sister, Marie Shade.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Miami Valley for their services. Any donations can be made in memory of Lee Carroll to Hospice of Miami Valley or Silvercreek Township Fire Department.

Memorial service for Lee will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Jamestown Presbyterian Church U.S.A. in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call two hours prior to the service.

Condolences to Lee's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com