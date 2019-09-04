XENIA — Dwight B King, age 97 of Xenia passed away on August 31, 2019. He was born September 6, 1921 to Grover and Nora McGloughlin King of Greenville, OH. Dwight is survived by his wife Jean King, stepdaughter Kim (Dwight) Ritchie and step grandson Andy Ritchie also a stepson Larry (Debbie) Bell and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Cordelia, brothers George and Gilbert, sisters Ruth and Adah along with his parents Nora and Grover. Dwight graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1939 , The Ohio State University in 1949 in agricultural. Served in the Army Air Force from 1942 until 1946 as a mechanic for the B25, managed restaurants with his first wife in Spring Valley, worked for the Department of Highway Sate of Ohio until retirement. He also instructed a class of Veterans of WWII in training Farm Management. Dwight was a member of the American Legion Post 95, attended Northside Christian Church and the Center for Spiritual Living Greater Dayton. Memorial services will be held Saturday September 21. 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Northside Christian Church 733 Country Club Drive Xenia, Ohio 45385.

