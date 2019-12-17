XENIA — Deacon Edgar W. "Eddie" Scott, 79, of Xenia, Ohio departed this life Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born August 2, 1940 to Clarence and Pauline Scott. Eddie was a member and Deacon of Glory Ministries Church of Xenia. He loved his church and enjoyed singing in the choir and men's chorus. Eddie retired from the United States Postal Service where he was known as "Scotty the Mailman" on his route. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 57 years, Carolyn (Patterson) Scott; daughters, Carla (Darrell) Wilborn, Lisa (Houser) Echols and Susan Scott; son, Brett Scott; grandchildren, Antonio McKrimmon and Corey Scott; brothers, Robert (Janice) Scott, Ronald Scott and David (Diane) Scott; sisters, Shirley Crawford and April (James) Powell; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Scott; and sisters, Joanne Phoenix and Genevieve Corbett. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Glory Ministries Church of Xenia. Interment will be held in the Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the church he dearly loved: Glory Ministries Church, 880 Hoop Road, Xenia, OH 45385. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.