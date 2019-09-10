XENIA — Edith Marie (Schnell) Allen, 91, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Brookdale of Beavercreek. She was born June 27, 1928, in Pleasant Plain, Ohio, in the daughter of Roy and Vivian "Maggie" Catron Schnell. She was a member of Memorial United Presbyterian Church. She is survived by two daughters, Gail Smith, League City, TX, and Janet "Nan" (Carl) Allen, Waynesville, a son, Wayne "Barry" (Rhonda) Allen, Xenia, by five grandchildren, Kelli (Aric) Noval, Douglas Smith, Katherine Van Der Roest, Joshua Allen, Robert Van Der Roest, great-grandchildren, Alivia Noval and Masen Allen, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Floyd E. Allen, on September 30, 2004, a son-in-law, Barry Smith, and by two brothers, Charles and Phillip Schnell. Edith will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.