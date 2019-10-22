XENIA — Edna Louise (Shoecraft) Calloway was born September 26, 1923 and received her heavenly wings on October 15, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Paul Calloway on December 26, 2007. Son, James Calloway, June 1, 1971 and granddaughter, Malinda Calloway, December 1968. Survivors include, Patricia Sithole, Paul D. (Edith) Calloway, Paula (Darrell) Guest; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. Edna was a caring and nurturing parent/grandparent, and a friend and mother figure to many. People love(d) her and she definitely demonstrated love in return! She was a devout Christian filled with cheer and full of laughter and joy, which was uplifting to those in her presence. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with family present from 12:00 pm till time of service at Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E. Church St, Xenia, Ohio 45385 followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm. Edna will be laid to rest next to her husband, Paul Calloway at Cherry Grove Cemetery, 10198 W. 2nd St., Xenia, Ohio 45385. For full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.