BELLBROOK — Edna May Keiter, 90, of Bellbrook, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Ohio's . She was born June 23, 1929, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph A. and Mary Jane Tracy Dodge. She was a 1948 graduate of Xenia High School, a former member of the Xenia Friends Church, and the Miami Chapter, #107, Order of the Eastern Star, Waynesville. She retired as a medical assistant and with Greene County Services after 24 years of employment. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Reid Keiter, on October 31, 1998, a sister, Mary M. Compton, and by two brothers, William D. Dodge and Robert E. Dodge. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. Services will be held at 10am, Thursday, October 17, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Lois Hackney officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home with an Easter Star service at 7:30pm. Burial will be in Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bellbrook Fire Department, 35 N. West St., Bellbrook, OH, 45305, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.