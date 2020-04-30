XENIA — Edward E. "Gene" Ringer, 82, of Xenia, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born December 15, 1937, in Greene County, Ohio, the son of Adam and Lucille Thurman Ringer. Gene worked for 20 years for the City of Xenia, ran a successful excavation business, and worked for large excavation businesses as a water main and fire hydrant expert. Gene retired as a well-respected excavating and underground pipe mentor. He remained active up until his passing working on projects in his shop, gardening, and mowing grass. Gene was a man of routine and always prepared for any situation; he could fix or make anything and was always willing to lend his tools or advice. He attended the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia He is survived by his second wife, Linda (Palmer) Kemp Ringer, Xenia, a daughter, Beth (John) Phipps, Jeffersonville, two sons, Michael E. (Sonja) Ringer, Warren County, and Robert E. Ringer (Brenda Brill), Jamestown, grandchildren, Jacob (Brandy) Phipps, Washington C.H., and Kristin Phipps (Jeff Gore), Virginia, great-grandchildren, Jarett, Jenna, and Jaelynn, a sister, Phyllis (Glen) Harner, Xenia, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Linda L. (Wakeley) Ringer, on August 7, 2008, and by a sister, Mickey Swigart. Gene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 10810 45th St., Suite 300, Tulsa, OK, 74146, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.