XENIA — Edward M. Henry Sr., peacefully passed away at Greene Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at age 78. He was born May 1, 1940 in Wilberforce, Ohio to Vivian (Snell) Henry and James T. Henry Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army and 11th Airborne. He retired from Vernay Laboratories with 32 years of service. He is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles, Ronald, and Maurice Henry; sisters, Dr. Vikki Ashley, Mary Elizabeth and Josephine Henry. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janice (Dixon) Henry; Four children, Tracey (Smith) Gray of Dayton, Edward M. (Denise) Henry Jr., Tawnya Henry and Shawn Henry, all of Xenia. Siblings, James T. (Mary) Henry II, Irene Corbett, Patricia Walker, Katherine (Jim) May, Barbara Brooks, and sister-in-law, Naomi Bunch. Grandchildren, Montez (Michelle) Harding, Miguel (Krystal) Henry, Edward M. Henry III, Monta Finch; all of Xenia, and Garrett Gray, of Dayton. Seven great-grandchildren; special friends, Nathaniel Baker, Ronald Brown, and Martha Davis. A host of nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives. Visitation will be held at United AME Church, 286 E. Church Street, Xenia OH on Friday, February 8th from 4-6pm; Service from 6-7pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia OH on Saturday, February 9th. Viewing at 12:00pm until time of service at 1:00pm. Funeral arrangements by Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Richard Beyers and staff; Dr. B.K. Srivastava and staff, and the entire staff at Greene Memorial Hospital for their care, support and compassion to my husband, and family. Inurnment will be held at a later date.