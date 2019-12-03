INDIANAPOLIS — Edward J. Spanier, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 28, 2019. A Rite of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Dr. East, Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received by the family at the church from 10 AM until time of Mass. Private entombment at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Leppert Mortuary – Indianapolis, Indiana assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.