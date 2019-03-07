Obituary Print Edward Mowery II | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — Edward Mowery II passed away March 1st 2019 in Cincinnati Ohio of heart failure. He was born February 17th 1980 to David and Jamie (Denny) Mowery in Xenia Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father on January 9th 2019, Grandparents James and Mary Denny of Xenia Ohio, and Ray and Ruth Mowery of Troy Ohio. Ed is survived by his sister Vickie Kinder (Scot) of Colorado, brothers Daniel Mowery of Florida, Chuck Mowery (Debbie) of West Alexandria Ohio, numerous family and friends, especially the CGC group. Ed chose to be an organ and tissue donor which could help up to 50 people in need. A celebration of Ed's life will be on Friday, March 8th 6:00 PM at AHOP's Family Life Center, 282 Stelton Rd. Xenia, Ohio. Advantage Cremation Care of Cincinnati is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019

