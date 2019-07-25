FAIRBORN — USAF (Ret.) Edwin "E.T." Trefethen, age 84 of Fairborn, passed away Monday July 22, 2019 at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born October 31, 1934 in Worcester, Mass., the son of the late Hugh E. and Mabel K. (Burke) Trefethen. E.T. served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Korea and Vietnam, retiring from active duty in 1974; and followed with employment in civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring after over 40 years of combined federal service. He was a longtime member of Mary, Help of Christians Parish and Knights of Columbus – Council 3724; and a life member of American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526, Enon VFW Post 8437, and Greene County 40/8. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joan in January of this year; a brother, Hugh Edward Trefethen; and two sisters, Gloria Lamoureaux and Barbara Whitney. Survivors include a daughter, Rosemarie (Mark) Brown of Centerville; two sons, William (Sheryl) Trefethen of Greeley, CO, James (Deanna) Trefethen of Orlando, FL; three grandsons, Kyle, Matthew, Jacob; granddaughter, Ryanne; a great-granddaughter, Kaiah; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The family will receive friends on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday July 29, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn, Father Thomas Nevels Celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.