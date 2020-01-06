JAMESTOWN — Elaine Bistransin, 91, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Jamestown Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born July 9, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to Victor and Adelaide Stedman.

As a child, Elaine was sent to live with her Grandparents in Mandeville, Jamaica. After graduating High School in New York City, she worked as a telephone operator. She met her husband George at a USO dance at the Polish Club in New York. She moved to Pennsylvania after her husband completed his army service. A long time resident of Butler, Pennsylvania, she worked at the Laurel Tree and as product demonstrator.

Elaine was interested in crafts and was crocheting hats for family and friends even in her 90s. She was also interested in gardening and in her later years, when confined to a wheel chair, kept a container garden on her deck.

She is survived by her children: Michelle Ellett (Joe), Richard Bistransin, George Bistransin, Jr., Della Weidel (Norman), Andrew Bistransin (Sheri Watt); grandchildren: Tabitha Ellett, Joseph Ellett III, Heather Weidel, Samuel Weidel, William Weidel, A.J. Bistransin, and Sofia Bistransin; and brother: Alan Stedman.

Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, George Bistransin; son, Tyrone Bistransin; both parents, Victor Stedman and Adelaide (Fialkoff) Stedman ; brothers: Sidney Stedman and Lawrence Stedman.

Cremation has been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to

Mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Jamestown, Ohio on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Father Charles Lange is officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Butler, Pennsylvania.