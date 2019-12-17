XENIA — Eleanor Juanita Fleming, 98, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Ohio's . She was born June 16, 1921, in Greene County, Ohio, the daughter of Walter C. and Georgia May Wagner Jones. She was a 1939 graduate of Xenia High School, and was a member of North Side Christian Church. She retired from General Motors-Inland Division, Dayton, after 27 years of employment. She is survived by a daughter, Linda K. Butts (fiancé, Bob Peterson), Xenia, a son Ronald L. (Delora) Fleming, Panama City, FL, grandchildren, Troy (Kelli) Fleming, Cordova, TN, Lori Elam (Chris Easter), Cedar Park, TX, and Mark Butts (Amanda Anderson), Xenia, great-grandchildren, Dani Lynn Fleming, Rylee Grace Elam, Taylor Lee Fleming, Noah Myrick Fleming, and Presley Cathelene Fleming, a sister, Anna Louise Wright, Xenia, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harvey, C. Fleming, on April 11, 1965, a daughter-in-law, Maudella Fleming, a son-in-law, Mike Butts, by a granddaughter, Jennifer Butts, a great-granddaughter, Randi Lynn Fleming, a sister, Dorothy Irene Slater, two brothers, Elwood and Kenneth Jones, and brother-in-law, Neil Wright. Eleanor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, December 18, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Jay Russell officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30am Wednesday, until service time. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.