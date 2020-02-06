XENIA — Elizabeth (Betty) Ann King, 83, passed away after several months of illness on Dec. 24, 2019. Born on Nov. 15, 1936 the first child of John P. King, Sr. and Elizabeth A. O'Donnell King. She is survived by her sister Catherine (Cathy) King and sister in law Linda King, both of Xenia. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers R. Clark King on February 13, 2005 and John P. King, Jr. on July 13, 2019. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Elizabeth volunteered twice a month at Open Arms Health Clinic in Bellbrook. She was a member of B.A.R.C. and the lunch bunch and the Adult Recreation and Services Center. She had many interests going to the opera, collecting, cooking recipes, stamping up, crafts, amateur radio, and traveling. She will be missed very much by her family and her many friends. A memorial service will be held at St. Brigid Church, Fairground Road in Xenia on Tuesday, February 18 at 6 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at St. Brigid Cemetery.