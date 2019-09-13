XENIA — Mrs. Elizabeth Jo "Betty" Lee Harris, age 78, of Xenia, Ohio, entered into rest, Sunday, September 8, 2019.

She was born December 3, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Milton John and Josephine Anderson Leake.

She was a Ham Radio Operator and held a General Class License. Betty's call sign was WD8BBP. She was a founding member of the Xenia Weather Amateur Radio Net (XWARN). XWARN was founded as a direct result of the Xenia Tornado of 1974. XWARN was officially part of the National Weather Service Skywarn Weather Spotter network. She held the position of Treasurer for several years at XWARN. In this way Betty gave back to her community ensuring early warnings of severe weather notification to Greene County.

She retired from Greene County Parks and Trails in Greene County, Ohio, after 25 years of service. In 2016, Greene County Parks and Trails dedicated four "Betty's Benches" along the Rails-to-Trails paths in the County, to honor her dedication and contributions in making the Trails a reality.

Betty was a member of the Upper Flat Fork Church of Christ and the American Legion Post # 138. In Olive Hill, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Denny Lowell Harris.

Betty is survived by two sons, David Noel Lee (LeAnn) of Athens, Georgia, and Roy John Lee (Jennifer) of Plain City, Ohio; four daughters, Janese Marie Brooks (Richard) of Xenia, Ohio, Beth Ann Williams (Charles) of Sardinia, Ohio, Annamarie Schum and Trisha Jo Lee all of Xenia, Ohio; four step-daughters, Sherry Denise Hubanks (Roger) of Stantonville, Tennessee, Natalie Nerissa Harris and Jawana Lynn Keen (Ronald) all of Louisville, Kentucky and Chantal Dawn Tucker (Matt) of Bardstown, Kentucky; 13 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, Kentucky with Brother Jack Grizzle officiating. Burial will follow in the Upper Flat Fork Cemetery in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West US Highway 60, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.