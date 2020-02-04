CEDARVILLE — Ellen Hanson, age 62 of Cedarville passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on October 5, 1957 in Singapore to the late Myron and Alma Jean (Ross) Springer. She leaves behind to forever cherish her memory, her beloved husband whom she married on July 25, 1981, Robert "Bob" Hanson; their sons: Spenser (Audrey), Trace (Veronica) and Turner (Erin); grandchildren: Mason and Isaac Hanson; sisters: Sherrie and Len Auspaugh, Deb and Brad Nussbaum and Julie and Jay Lininger as well as her in-laws, Gary and Helen Hanson. Ellen graduated from Concord High School in Elkhart, Indiana and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ft. Wayne Bible College. She enjoyed hiking and camping; coffee with her friends; time with her loving family and studying God's word. Ellen was devoted to her faith and taught many young ladies to follow the Lord. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church where her funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. A reception will follow for family and friends to greet the family after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Cedarville University's Global Outreach Ministries in Ellen's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com