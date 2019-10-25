XENIA — Elnora Jolly Piatt, 96, of Xenia, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Legacy Assisted Living. She was born June 3, 1923, in Boomer, North Carolina, the daughter of Albert and Bessie McGee Jolly. She was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church, Caesarcreek, Grange, and the Spring Valley Senior Center. She is survived by three sons, Ronald D. (Karen) Piatt, Leesburg, Larry D. (Lynn) Piatt, Nicholasville, KY, and Dan L. (Jan) Piatt, Xenia, eight granddaughters, several great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Delbert Piatt, on December 29, 2005, a daughter-in-law, Sue Lynne Hayslip Piatt, by three sisters, Kate Livingston, Viola Payne, and Hettie Jolly, and by a brother, Guy Jolly. Jolly will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 10-11am, Saturday, October 26, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Graveside services will be held at 11:30am Saturday in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Legacy Assisted Living, 695 Wycliffe Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.