XENIA — Elwood D. Baker, 85, of Xenia, passed away July 3, 2019. He was born April 25, 1934, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Ted and Edna Chambliss Baker. He was a 1952 graduate of Xenia High School, was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church and retired from Sheffield-Bendix and Twist. He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. (Meredith) Baker, whom he married, January 29, 1954, a daughter, Deborah Noble, Xenia, sons, Jim (Sheryl) Baker, Xenia, and Kenny (Kimberlee) Baker, Jamestown, grandchildren, Sam Noble, Dan (Christi) Noble, Meredith (Rick Rothfuss) Noble, Shamus (Megan Anderson) Baker, Marissa (Justin) Chubner, and Jessica (William) Holley, great-grandchildren, Koltin Noble, Sophie Henson, Kaylee Chubner, Kennedy Holley and future grandson Chubner, a brother, Dick (Linda) Baker, Xenia, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Norman and Olive Meredith; sister-in-laws, Wanda (Albert) Moore, Wilma (Les) Rigney; brother-in-laws, Dale (Yvonne) Meredith, and Boyd Meredith; and son-in-law, Chip Noble. Elwood loved camping, water skiing with family and grandchildren and watching Chip Noble and his grandson, Dan Noble, at the horse races. Elwood also loved working on small engines; he took up where his Mother left off with the pictures of the history of old Xenia. Elwood will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. All are invited to graveside services July 20, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia. A Celebration of Life will follow from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 990 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45206, or a , in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.