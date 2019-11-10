XENIA — Ember Reign Young passed away in the arms of her parents on November 5, 2019. She was born on October 22, 2019. Ember touched so many lives in the two weeks of her life.

She was greeted in Heaven by so many; her five siblings who went to be with the Lord before having been born; her grandfathers, Roger Young, Sr. and Tony Brewer, I, and many great-grandparents.

She is survived by her loving parents, Aaron and Christy Young (Xenia); paternal grandmother, Melinda Young (Xenia); maternal grandmother, Margie Brewer (Xenia); maternal grandfather, Chris Harvel (Tram, KY); maternal great grandparents Ron (Jinny)Frazier and Ray (Ruth) Provitt; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Service will be held on November 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church 2040 West Second Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Visitation will be November 11, 2019 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm also at the church. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.