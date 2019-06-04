CEDARVILLE — Emma Z. Goyette, age 99, formerly of Fall River, MA passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, while under hospice care at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Cedarville, Ohio. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Goyette. Emma was born in Fall River. She was the daughter of the late Odile Brunault and Thomas Ouellette. Emma left school in her early teens to help support her family by working in the textile mills of Fall River during the depression. She left that position to focus her multi-faceted talents on her home and family. Emma's extensive knowledge of home health remedies made her a resource for an extended network of family and friends. She enjoyed playing the card game "Rough" which was handed down through several generations of her French Canadian family. Emma is survived by two children, Doris Selden and her husband Thomas of Ohio and Daniel Goyette and his wife Kathleen of River Hills, Wisconsin. She had seven brothers and sisters, all deceased except for Regina Braz of Fall River. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Alexandrina Ouellette of Fall River, six grandchildren - Dianne, Rachel, Amy, Heidi, Matt and Tina, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing for Emma will be at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Boule Funeral Home, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Parish, 951 Stafford Rd, Fall River. Family and friends are invited for committal prayers at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Although flowers are welcome, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to Ohio's : https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/. The family is being served by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com.