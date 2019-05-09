YELLOW SPRINGS — On May 7, 2019, eight days after celebrating her 94th birthday, Esther Pauline Williams passed away peacefully at Friends Care Community in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Esther will be sorely missed by family and friends, many of whom visited her regularly and/or sent cards and gifts. Born April 29, 1925 in Marysville, Ohio, Esther had a happy childhood in a city that knew no segregation and whose black community was small, sociable, and progressive. Her father James Glasco was a cobbler whose shoe repair shop did well even during the Depression. Esther's mother, Beulah Ash, graduated Wilberforce University and worked as a home economist before marrying. In 1940, the family moved to Xenia, where Esther was soon joined by a baby brother Laurence, whom she cared for while her parents worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Esther attended East High School and in 1943 enrolled in Wilberforce University, graduating in 1947 with a degree in Social Administration.

After a brief stint working at a state mental hospital in Philadelphia, Esther worked as a clerk at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base from 1947 to 1965. In 1952, she married Ellis Williams of Kentwood, Louisiana. The couple settled into a large, two-story house in Wilberforce. They had no children but raised a string of pets who were a bit like family. Ellis became postmaster at Wilberforce. In 1965, Esther left Wright-Patterson and enrolled in the education program at Central State University. In 1966, she began a teaching career at Cox, Shawnee and Spring Valley Elementary Schools, and in the late 1970s served as Reading Coordinator for elementary schools in Xenia. Esther took graduate courses at Central State and Wright State universities, earning a master's in education and becoming a reading specialist and supervisor of reading instruction in the Xenia school system. She retired in 1985.

Esther's house was destroyed by the tornado of 1974. She was spared but, while working at the post office, her husband Ellis suffered a crushed leg and the death of his workmate Oscar Robinson. Rather than re-build, the couple moved into a new home on McGinnis Drive in Wilberforce. Ellis died in 1983, largely from complications of wounds suffered in the tornado.

In later years, Esther was active in the community. She was a regular at Bible Study. She served on the boards of the Xenia Library and the Green County Historical Society (with which she led tours of Underground Railroad stations). She was a devoted member of the Links, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Friends of Payne, and St. Johns/United A.M.E. Church. As a member of Ladies Aid, she helped raise money at concession stands at basketball games and track meets.She served as a Stewardess and,on the Finance Committee,she mastered complicated computer programs to keep track of church income and expenditures. She was a member of Helping Hands and treasurer of the Mildred Payne Johnson Lay Organization. Outside the church, one of Esther's greatest passions was the National Afro-American Museum in Wilberforce, where she served as docent and volunteered in any way she could.

Years after Esther's husband passed, Mr. Waverly Glover became her special friend.The two enjoyed line dancing and attending plays, the symphony, and museums. Esther enjoyed entertaining friends and going out to dinner. She especially loved her "Baby Brother,"Laurence.During her final illness, she spent hours reminiscing with him about days past.

Esther loved to travel. She visited Europe several times and saw the Passion Play at Oberammergau in Germany. She sailed the Mediterranean and saw the opera Aida performed among the pyramids in Luxor, Egypt. She sailed the Caribbean with the program Seminar at Sea. She went to Italy for the wedding of her cousin Ann Morning.

Following several falls in 2015, Esther moved into Friends Care Community. She received loving care from Friends and from Vitas Hospice services. She is survived by her brother Laurence and his wife Ingrid, by Earl Stewart and his wife Christine, by cousins Danielle Daniels, Bonnie and Emerson Williams, Jeannette and Debra Robinson, and other members of her extended family. Service for Esther Williams will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at United A.M.E Church 286 East Church Street Xenia, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00am until time of service which will be at 11:00am with Reverend Dr. John E. Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Massie Creek Cemetery, Cedarville, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.