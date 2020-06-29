XENIA — Eugene (Gene) Stanley, of Xenia, age 72, passed away on June 26, 2020 at the Dayton VA Medical Center, following an extended illness. He retired from Danis Industries in 2010 where he worked as a carpenter. He was a Vietnam War Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ladonna Stanley and a sister, Cathryn Lane. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Tanya Stanley of Franklin, Tennessee; and Rick and Laura Stanley of Nashville, Tennessee; four grandchildren: Alayna, Jonah, Elia and Ezra; 1 sister: Carolyn Salyer of Flagler Beach, FL; and very close friends: William and Carolyn Perdue of North Hampton. Gene is also survived by his former spouse, Brenda Stanley and other relatives and friends. Graveside services and burial will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Woodland Cemetery, 281 Dayton Avenue, Xenia, OH. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.