WILMINGTON — Eva Leona Wallace Botts, 92, of Wilmington, died peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27 at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, from 10 to 11 a.m., when a funeral service will begin. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Bowersville. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.