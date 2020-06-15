Eva Leona Wallace Botts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILMINGTON — Eva Leona Wallace Botts, 92, of Wilmington, died peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27 at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, from 10 to 11 a.m., when a funeral service will begin. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Bowersville. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH 45169
(937) 584-2431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved