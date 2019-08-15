FAIRBORN — Eva Lewis Stidham, age 89 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019. She was born March 30, 1930 in West Liberty, KY, the daughter of the late James F. "Jim Crow" and Orpha (Prater) Turner. Having a passion for flowers, she established Lewis Florist which was the first florist in West Liberty. After relocating to Fairborn in 1965 she was employed and retired from General Motors in Dayton. Eva became a born again Christian at the age of 15 and was a member of the Church of God in Xenia. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Lewis; a son, Richard Lewis; brothers, Jimmy and Leo; and sisters, Geneva, Anna, and Lena. Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Haskill "Matt" Stidham; a daughter, Brenda (late Dolpha "Doc") Ferguson of Wilmington, OH; grandson, Richard Craig (Sarah) Ferguson; granddaughters, Shawnna (Tolley) Wharton, Mindy (Troy) Shelley, Kellie Lewis; step-grandson, Seth Caskey; step-granddaughter, Dakota Thacker; great-grandsons, Mason Wharton, Tyler Guisleman; great-granddaughters, Lauren Makenzie Wharton, Victoria Madison Ferguson, Christina Nicole Ferguson, and Klohie Lewis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Rick Lewis and Pastor Gary Helton officiating and Brenda Helton as vocalist. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.