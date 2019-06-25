SPRINGFIELD — Fay (Claunch) Fields, age 87 of Springfield, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019. She was born April 19, 1932 in Caryville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Arlin and Mary (Evans) Price. Helen was the owner and operator of Jo-Fay Beauty Shop in Fairborn for over 30 years. She was a longtime faithful member of the International Faith Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Victor Claunch; two sisters, Emily Stinson, Pernie Seiber; and a brother, Dean Price. Fay is survived by her daughter, Ranee Allen; two grandsons, Chester Joseph Allen of Naples, FL, Jared Morgan Allen (Fiancé, Ashley Rodgers) of Springfield; two great –grandsons, Brayden, Cole and Ridge Morgan Allen; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.