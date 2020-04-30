XENIA — Fayette Kenneth Thomas Reed "Kenny", age 76 of Xenia, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020 at home . He was born May 5, 1943 in London, Kentucky to George and Beulah Reed. Ken lived a long life full of joyous memories with his wife of 39 years, his large family, many friends and his beloved dog, Buddy Jr. Devoted to his country, he spent four years of his life in the United States Air Force. A dedicated and hard-working man, he worked in the welding industry for MarMac and Dumbalds and retired from Joyce Dayton. Ken loved to spend time with his family, go fishing, create beautiful things by woodworking, ride his motorcycle, and shoot pool. He was well known for his love of billiards and competed nationally in Las Vegas on several occasions. His family continues his legacy through his teachings and their love of the game. Ken was brought to Christ by Pastor Josh and accepted the Lord many years ago. Ken is survived by his wife, Earlene; children, Keith (Karen), Darlene (Bill), Kevin (Bonnie), Debbie (Tim), Kristine (Larry), Ken Jr., & Jeff (Cheryl); many grandchildren & great grandchildren; & sister, Sue Cast. He is preceded in death by his parents; his Pop, George; an infant son; grandson, Thomas Reed; brother, Randall Reed; & sister, Joyce Moon. Kenny's wishes were to have no services. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family - Beavercreek chapel.