XENIA — Frances M. Hall, age 79 of Dover, Delaware (formerly of Xenia, Ohio, Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Waynesville, Ohio) went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Kent General Hospital, Dover, Delaware after a long period of illness. Frances was born on December 28, 1939 to the late George (Mitch) Rose and Lillie (Croley) Rose of Williamsburg, KY. She was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Jane Peace. Frances was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesville, Ohio. She is a retired elementary school teacher and taught in the Xenia Ohio School System.

She is survived by her son, Roger Eugene Hall, Jr., his wife Ethel Jan Javellana Hall, and her grandsons, Justin Marcus Hall, Nathaniel Thomas Hall and granddaughter Alleth Gabrielle Almario; 2 Sisters, James and "Della" Roberts, David and "Doris" Prewitt and, Brother Robert Rose, ; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Croley Funeral Home, 103 S 2nd St., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Lowrie. She will be laid to rest following a private service at Goldbug Cemetery. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Williamsburg.