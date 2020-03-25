FAIRBORN — Frances M. Williams, age 89 of Fairborn, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday March 21, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1930 to Eva and Arby Murray of Lomansville, KY. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Adron L. Williams and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Michael (Kellie) Williams of Valparaiso, IN, granddaughter Lindsay (Ryan) Lewis of Schererville, IN, grandson Brian (Danielle) Williams of Crown Point, IN, great-granddaughter Brooklyn Williams and great-grandson Carter Williams, sisters Judy Holbrook and Hester Lambert of Springfield, OH, and brothers Roy (Betty) Murray of Urbana OH, and Chris Murray of Springfield, OH, along with many nieces and nephews. Frances retired from K-Mart. She then went to work for Meijers and retired from there. She loved to be out amongst the people. She loved her family, friends and neighbors. Her passions were witnessing for the Lord and her church. Addison Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Chesterton, IN, along with Dunes Hospice, took great care of Frances. She loved the staff and the facility and they loved her. We thank them deeply and appreciate all that they did for her. Funeral services will be held privately at the Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home with interment in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please donate to a hospice center of your choice. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com