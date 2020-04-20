XENIA — Frances Mary Kelley, age 80, of Xenia, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born May 7, 1939 in Bronx, New York. She was preceded in death by her mother and step father: Frances Marie (McDonald) and Ernie Zogg; father: Robert Williamson step-siblings: Marietta Stowe; Herbert Walter Ladd and Shirley Ladd; and a daughter: Sandy Kelley. She is survived by her loving husband Richard K. Kelley, whom she married March 16, 1957; daughters: Brenda (Robert) Easterday; Donna Kelley; and Colleen (Gregory) Humphries; step-siblings: Nellie M. Bates and Anna Leisuer; grandchildren: Devlin Sweeney; Donovan Sweeney; Savannah Bock and Kayliegh Humphries; 3 great grandchildren: Zoey Khun, Adelaide and Ayra Sweeney; as well as other family members and a host of friends. Frances had been a dietary aide with Xenia Community Schools. She was a very kind hearted person and enjoyed traveling with her career military husband. Her true calling was being a wonderful mother and grandmother. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. She will be buried at the National Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.