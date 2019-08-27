JAMESTOWN — Frances Jean Turner, 82, after 2 years under Hospice care, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at her Largo, Florida residence. She was born January 07, 1937 in Martinsville, Ohio, to Lester and Ruth (Blazer) McCoppin. She was a devoted and loved wife and worked as a secretary and at Ann's Flower Shop in Xenia. Mrs.Turner and her husband, Eugene enjoyed traveling. Frances is survived by her husband, Eugene Turner; sister, Ruth Wolary (Jim); brothers-in-laws, Donald Fitzsimmons, Robert Bean and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ruth McCoppin; brothers: Charles McCoppin, Spurgeon McCoppin, Duane McCoppin; sisters: Carlene Rogers, Elda Fitzsimmons, Janet Haines, Shirley Bean; brothers-in-laws: Morton Roger, Norman Haines. Funeral services will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. John Manley, Pastor of Wesleyan Evangelistic Church of Dayton, Ohio will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Bowersville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Suncoast Empath Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, Fl. 33760 Condolences to Frances' family may be made to: www.powerskell.com