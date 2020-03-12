FAIRBORN — Fred D. Worthington, age 86 of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bellbrook Health and Rehab, Bellbrook, OH. He was born in Murphysville, KY to Harry Dean & Anna Burns (Trigg) Worthington. Fred was a U.S. Army Veteran, graduated from the University of Dayton and worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Procurement. He married his wife Linda Lou Carpenter on May 21, 1960, Linda passed away on August 6, 2018 at Bellbrook Health and Rehab. Fred and Linda had one daughter, Lori Lynn Worthington who passed away on June 19, 2017. Fred is also preceded in death by his parents; a brother & sister-in-law: Winston Trigg & Irene H. Worthington; a sister: Helen Dean Worthington; and a brother-in-law: William Conger. Fred leaves behind a niece: Diane (Matthew) Richardson and nephew, Scott (Darlene) Worthington, both of Louisville, KY, a sister, Caryl Conger of Estes Park, CO and other family members and friends. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering with Dr. John Heading officiating. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at Morris-sons.com.