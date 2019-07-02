XENIA — Fred W. Smith, 82, of Xenia, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born May 16, 1937, in Bremen, Ohio, the son of Halley and Mable Bilyeu Smith. He was a member of the Xenia Church of Christ and Xenia Masonic Lodge #49, F. & A. M. He was a former Greene County Sherriff's Deputy, and was the formerly owner of Smith TV. He is survived by his children, Vicki King, West Chester, Sandy (Dan) Hall, and Patty (Kevin) Gillette, of Troy, step-children, Gail (Herman) Clark, Clarksville, Kurt (Leigh) Swogger, Dee Dee Sweet, Janie Carrera, all of Xenia, and Rochelle Swogger, Florida, 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, a brother, Jim (Pam) Smith, Lawrenceburg, TN, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Helen C. Smith, on April 1, 2004, a daughter, Melanie Woods, and by a son, Richard Smith. Fred will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45206, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.