FAIRBORN — Frederick (Freddie) Burr, age 70, of Fairborn OH, was promoted to Heaven on July 19, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in February of 1949 to Harold and Audrey (Reynolds) Burr in River Rouge, MI. He spent 20 years in the United States Air Force as a supply specialist. After retiring from military service, he continued the same job as a civilian contractor at Wright-Patterson AFB. Freddie was a devoted, loving husband and father known for his humor, his "Freddie" hugs, warm smile, and love of all music. He is survived by his wife, Rosalind, and his two adult children, Nadia Bolyard and Larry Burr, as well as three siblings, Evelyn, Darryl, and Carolyn. There will be a memorial service held for him at Living Word church, 926 E. National Rd, Vandalia, OH., at 11:00 a.m., July 31, 2019. Morris Sons Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com.