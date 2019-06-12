CEDARVILLE — Gail Rigsby, 74, of Cedarville passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Allenview Care Center, Springfield. She was born July 17, 1944 in Zag, KY the daughter of Arthur and Ivory (Weaver) Rigsby. Gail had been a Cedarville resident for the past twenty-five years and attended the Cedarville Senior Citizens Center. She is survived by her sister Wilma Miller with whom she resided; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and eight brothers. Services will be at the family's convenience, with interment in Cottle Cemetery, West Liberty, KY. The family is being served by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, Springfield.