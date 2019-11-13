XENIA — Gale Curtis Adkins, age 68, of Xenia, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home following a brief illness. He was born December 31, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Carl and Alice (Tilton) Adkins.

Gale was preceded in death by his father; Carl Adkins.

Gale is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet K. (White) Adkins, whom he married June 28, 1975; children: Brian (Kelly) Adkins of Beavercreek; Kristin (Mark) McNeely and Rebecca (Dustin) Test, both of Xenia; five grandchildren: Emma and Parker Adkins; Abigale McNeely; and Madison and Landon Test; his mother: Alice Adkins of Xenia; his brother: David (Janie) Adkins of Mt. Sterling, OH; his sister: Diane (Rick) Speakman of Urbana; brothers-in-law: John (Jeanette) White of Wadsworth and Steve (Lori) White of Grove City; aunts: Florella Randall of Middletown; Nelda Adkins of Middletown and Phyllis Pelfrey of Trenton; numerous nieces, nephews, colleagues, and friends.

Gale was a long time coach, teacher and principal, devoting over 30 years to the Xenia Community Schools. He graduated from New Lebanon Dixie High School in 1969. In 1973, he graduated from Ohio University with his Bachelor of Science in Education and in 1980 he obtained his Master of Science in Education from University of Dayton. Gale retired as the Principal of Warner Middle School in 2004, and continued after his retirement serving in the education community as a student teacher supervisor at Wright State University, and recently as President of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and Past President of the Greene County Retired Teachers. He was also the Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Xenia. He served on the board of the Grand Oak Estates Homeowners Association and served on several committees at Faith Community United Methodist Church. Gale was a member of Varsity Ohio, numerous local golf leagues and community bands, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Janet and attending the activities of their children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 3-6 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia and again Monday November 18th from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the church. Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Monday at the church with Pastor Andy Wagner officiating. Interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., Xenia, OH.)